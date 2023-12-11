Shweta Tiwari Redefines Elegance In Bold Red Saree, See Photos

Shweta Tiwari is the ever-charming beauty of the town. She rose to fame with her on-screen presence in the TV show Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Apart from that, her fashion keeps her in the top buzz. Today, the beauty redefines her elegance in a red saree. Let’s take a look below.

Shweta Tiwari’s Red Saree

Wow, wow, and wow! Shweta Tiwari has a knack for pulling every look to perfection with her fashion choices wherever she goes. In her latest glam, she wore a bold red saree from the Kaaisha clothing brand. The beautiful white embroidery around the corners looks attractive. She pairs her look with a sleeveless, sensuous blouse. Shweta drapes her saree, spreading her charm effortlessly. Whenever Shweta embraces her ethnicity, we know we are in for a treat.

How Does Shweta Elevate Her Glam?

The irresistible beauty Shweta opts for oxidised accessories to give her a look with oxidised long jhumkas and bangles. Leaving her hair open, she makes her appearance enchanting. The gorgeous eye shadow, with lush eyelashes, rosy cheeks and red lips, the actress compliments her appearance. With the golden heels, Shweta uplifts her appearance. With her styling sense, Shweta Tiwari proves that age is just a number.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari’s mesmerising saree look? Drop your views in the comments box below.