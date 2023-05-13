ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt

Shweta Tiwari gets hailed as ‘Palak Tiwari ke choti behen’ after she shared a set of gorgeous pictures on her social media handle, keeping her bold look in crop top and skirt on point.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 May,2023 07:55:06
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt

Shweta Tiwari, a prominent figure in the television industry, consistently mesmerizes her audience with captivating photoshoots. Her ability to effortlessly carry any attire with impeccable style has been repeatedly demonstrated, earning her widespread admiration.

The social media was set ablaze on Friday as the ravishing Shweta shared a series of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram handle.

Shweta Tiwari astounds in crop top and sarong skirt

In these latest clicks, the diva can be seen donning a white top with a plunging neckline, which was perfectly complemented by a black overcoat and a short skirt of the same hue. To enhance her overall appearance, Shweta adorned herself with a brown necklace and a bracelet.

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt 806656

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt 806657

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt 806658

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt 806659

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt 806660

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt 806661

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt 806662

Her captivating eyes accentuated with black kohl and a light lip shade added oomph to her look. The flawless actress looked absolutely breathtaking in the ensemble. With the whole world awestruck by her beauty, Shweta Tiwari’s latest photoshoot has definitely set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts.

Work Front

Shweta Tiwari rose to prominence as a household name through her remarkable portrayal in the immensely popular daily soap opera, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” Presently, she graces the small screen in the esteemed Zee TV series titled “Main Hoon Aparajita,” where she shares the spotlight with the talented actor Manav Gohil. The show revolves around the life of Aparajita Singh, a resilient woman abandoned by her husband. Despite facing adversity, Aparajita exhibits unwavering determination to provide for her daughters, showcasing the strength and resilience of a mother’s love. Undoubtedly, Shweta Tiwari aces the role.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shweta Tiwari gives humble shoutout to daughter Palak Tiwari on 'KKBKKJ' release day, check out
Shweta Tiwari gives humble shoutout to daughter Palak Tiwari on 'KKBKKJ' release day, check out
This is what Shweta Tiwari does in between her shots on sets, watch
This is what Shweta Tiwari does in between her shots on sets, watch
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock in stunning pink belted shimmery saree, we are crushing
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock in stunning pink belted shimmery saree, we are crushing
Shweta Tiwari meets special person, Rashami Desai turns 'cat woman'
Shweta Tiwari meets special person, Rashami Desai turns 'cat woman'
Gorgeous: Shweta Tiwari tempts in deep neck hot pick swimwear
Gorgeous: Shweta Tiwari tempts in deep neck hot pick swimwear
Why is Shweta Tiwari all smiles and happy?
Why is Shweta Tiwari all smiles and happy?
Latest Stories
Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals
Watch: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone in middle of interview, fans get couple goals
Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu means the world to Vijay Deverakonda, see cute BTS
Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu means the world to Vijay Deverakonda, see cute BTS
Bhabhi Ji Goes Bold: Shubangi Atre dazzles in new transparent saree, viral video burns internet
Bhabhi Ji Goes Bold: Shubangi Atre dazzles in new transparent saree, viral video burns internet
Surbhi Jyoti's lavender love is too hot to handle
Surbhi Jyoti's lavender love is too hot to handle
Nikki Tamboli is a visual delight in black sports bra and yoga pants, check out
Nikki Tamboli is a visual delight in black sports bra and yoga pants, check out
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Read Latest News