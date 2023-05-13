Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, looks irresistible in crop top and sarong skirt

Shweta Tiwari gets hailed as ‘Palak Tiwari ke choti behen’ after she shared a set of gorgeous pictures on her social media handle, keeping her bold look in crop top and skirt on point.

Shweta Tiwari, a prominent figure in the television industry, consistently mesmerizes her audience with captivating photoshoots. Her ability to effortlessly carry any attire with impeccable style has been repeatedly demonstrated, earning her widespread admiration.

The social media was set ablaze on Friday as the ravishing Shweta shared a series of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram handle.

Shweta Tiwari astounds in crop top and sarong skirt

In these latest clicks, the diva can be seen donning a white top with a plunging neckline, which was perfectly complemented by a black overcoat and a short skirt of the same hue. To enhance her overall appearance, Shweta adorned herself with a brown necklace and a bracelet.

Her captivating eyes accentuated with black kohl and a light lip shade added oomph to her look. The flawless actress looked absolutely breathtaking in the ensemble. With the whole world awestruck by her beauty, Shweta Tiwari’s latest photoshoot has definitely set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts.

Work Front

Shweta Tiwari rose to prominence as a household name through her remarkable portrayal in the immensely popular daily soap opera, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” Presently, she graces the small screen in the esteemed Zee TV series titled “Main Hoon Aparajita,” where she shares the spotlight with the talented actor Manav Gohil. The show revolves around the life of Aparajita Singh, a resilient woman abandoned by her husband. Despite facing adversity, Aparajita exhibits unwavering determination to provide for her daughters, showcasing the strength and resilience of a mother’s love. Undoubtedly, Shweta Tiwari aces the role.