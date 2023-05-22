ADVERTISEMENT
Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot

Shweta Tiwari has always managed to surprise her fans the right way with the way she looks. Once again, she's mesmerizing one and all with her latest photoshoot vibe and we can't keep calm. Here you go -

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 May,2023
Shweta Tiwari is one of the most stunning and respected actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. For the unversed, it has been many years now that Shweta Tiwari aka the OG “Kasauti Zindagii Kay” actress started working in the entertainment space like a true hottie and well, we are all supremely proud of her and all her achievements for real. The diva has been doing terrific and consistent work in the entertainment space in all these years and that’s why, come what may, Shweta Tiwari is that one person who loves to burn hearts of her fans in the most creative and amazing ways possible. She’s a stunner for real and that’s why, all her Instagram posts manage to attract quite a good number of followers and admirers for real. Each and every time Shweta Tiwari drops a new post on social media, internet goes berserk.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Shweta Tiwari and her latest social media post, what do we all currently get to see happening at her end ladies and gentlemen? Well, right now, once again, Shweta is seen reversing the clock with perfection by proving for real that she is indeed ageing backwards and it’s not a myth. We are completely in awe of the way she presents herself in her stunning ensemble outfits and well, her classy expressions during the entire photoshoot will make you go bananas for real and in the real sense of the term. Well, come let’s check out –

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot 809173

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot 809174

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot 809175

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot 809176

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot 809177

Shweta Tiwari rolls back clock, takes over internet by storm in stunning photoshoot 809178

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Sensational and super stuff indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

