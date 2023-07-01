ADVERTISEMENT
Shweta Tiwari's beach bliss is all wowzie, see pic

Shweta Tiwari recently shared a delightful and picturesque moment on her Instagram handle, capturing a beautiful encounter with her friend Anushka Merchande, on the beach, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 21:30:09
Shweta Tiwari’s beach bliss is all wowzie, see pic

Television actress Shweta Tiwari recently shared a delightful and picturesque moment on her Instagram handle, capturing a beautiful encounter with her friend Anushka Merchande. The duo embraced the beach vibes in their stylish ensembles, radiating joy and elegance.

The heartwarming post showcased their bond and marked a special occasion, as Shweta wished Anushka a happy birthday with a touch of humor. The adorable snapshot and heartfelt message left fans enchanted and eagerly celebrating the birthday girl.

Shweta and Anushka’s style file

Shweta Tiwari, the popular television actress, recently took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming and cheerful moment with Anushka Merchande. The duo looked absolutely stunning in their beach-inspired outfits. Anushka sported a fashionable floral beach long dress, exuding effortless style. Meanwhile, Shweta opted for a chic and elegant look, wearing a long white transparent shirt over a white camisole and beige shorts. The two friends shared a sensuous moment by the beach, with Shweta extending warm birthday wishes to Anushka. The caption added a playful touch, with Shweta jokingly mentioning that she hopes all of Anushka’s wishes come true, except for the illegal ones. Fans were delighted to witness their adorable bond and showered them with love and birthday greetings for Anushka.









Sharing the picture, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “May your all wishes come true my tweety bird 🐥 Except the illegal one😉 @anushka_merchande ♥️Happy birthday”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

