Shweta Tiwari’s beach bliss is all wowzie, see pic

Shweta and Anushka’s style file

Shweta Tiwari, the popular television actress, recently took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming and cheerful moment with Anushka Merchande. The duo looked absolutely stunning in their beach-inspired outfits. Anushka sported a fashionable floral beach long dress, exuding effortless style. Meanwhile, Shweta opted for a chic and elegant look, wearing a long white transparent shirt over a white camisole and beige shorts. The two friends shared a sensuous moment by the beach, with Shweta extending warm birthday wishes to Anushka. The caption added a playful touch, with Shweta jokingly mentioning that she hopes all of Anushka’s wishes come true, except for the illegal ones. Fans were delighted to witness their adorable bond and showered them with love and birthday greetings for Anushka.

Sharing the picture, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “May your all wishes come true my tweety bird 🐥 Except the illegal one😉 @anushka_merchande ♥️Happy birthday”