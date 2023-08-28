Shweta Tiwari’s black mesh gown is perfect for your evening parties, see pics

Shweta Tiwari recently treated her fans to a stunning photoshoot where she looked absolutely breathtaking. She wore a sheer satin outfit with a V-neck and a broad shirt collar, cinched at the waist with a stylish black belt. The dress flowed into a floor-length mesh bottom adorned with chic checkered patterns, creating a fashion masterpiece that left everyone in awe.

For her makeup, Shweta went for a bold look with smokey eyes that could rival the night sky. Her lips were painted in a nude shade, and she added a touch of blush to her cheeks, giving her a radiant appearance. Her long, wavy hair completed the ensemble, adding to its overall charm.

Shweta shared these captivating pictures on her social media, along with details about her look. She mentioned that the outfit was from Elibitton Official and credited Amit Khanna Photography for the stunning photos. Her impeccable styling was the work of Victor and Sohail Mughal. She also tagged Ethnicandaz for her accessories and Baala Jewels for the exquisite neckpiece.

Check out-

Beyond her remarkable fashion sense, Shweta Tiwari is a well-known figure in Indian television. She gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Prerna in the iconic show “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” Her talent extends beyond acting; she has also graced reality shows like “Bigg Boss” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” showcasing her versatility and winning hearts with her charismatic presence.

With her remarkable photoshoots and continued success in the world of entertainment, Shweta Tiwari is not just an actress; she’s a sensation and a fashion icon, leaving us all eagerly awaiting her next mesmerizing appearance.