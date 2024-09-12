Shweta Tiwari’s Royalty Shines Through Her Purple Saree, Comes With A Whopping Price Tag

Shweta Tiwari is back with a bang. The evergreen diva of the Hindi entertainment world takes the fashion bar a level up with her desi charm in a purple saree. For her new photo shoot, the actress flashes her smile as she embraces her ethnic elegance in a classic ensemble that comes with a whopping price tag. So, let’s not wait any longer and decode Shweta’s stunning look in the saree.

On Wednesday, September 11, Shweta wore a vibrant purple Ranthambore saree by Manvi Kapoor. The saree has beautiful round-cut edges, with netted details around the border featuring intricate and simple work, adding an extra dose of sophistication. The actress’s royalty shines through the antique craftsmanship and modern allure.

But wait, that’s not all! The vibrant and luxurious purple saree has zari work, dabka, and nakshi that perfectly elevate Shweta’s charm. The actress adds a modern touch with the embroidered blouse featuring a low v-neckline and sleeveless hands. The actress’s royal allure comes with a whopping price tag of 58,000 rupees. Well, the elegance and beauty of this six-yard saree is worth the price.

Shweta left her hair open, styled in soft curls, complemented by her long diamond-encrusted earrings and matching bracelet, giving her ravishing vibes. With her pink cheeks and nude lips, the actress looks pretty. However, her beautiful smile looks killer. Throughout the photos, the ‘The Police Force actress makes hearts flutter with her allure in the desi ensemble.