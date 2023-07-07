ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam’s sibling swag looks all dope, see pics

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam take the style game to a whole new level! These dynamic brothers are setting the fashion world on fire with their impeccable sense of style. Scroll below to check on the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jul,2023 08:10:57
Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam take the style game to a whole new level! These dynamic brothers are setting the fashion world on fire with their impeccable sense of style. Abhishek Nigam exudes coolness in a crisp white shirt, perfectly paired with sleek black pants. Completing the look with a suave hairdo, trendy shades, and stylish footwear, he effortlessly steals the spotlight. Meanwhile, Siddharth Nigam brings the wow factor with his black tropical shirt and matching pants, showcasing his fashion-forward choices. Catching his reflection in the mirror, he strikes a pose with his luxurious phone, radiating confidence and charisma.

Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam, the dynamic sibling duo, are leaving their mark on the entertainment industry with their exciting projects on the work front. Siddharth Nigam, known for his remarkable acting skills and mesmerizing performances, has been captivating audiences with his role in the popular television show “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” His portrayal of the beloved character Aladdin has won him accolades and a dedicated fan following. While on the other hand, has showcased his acting prowess in the television series “Hero: Gayab Mode On,” where he plays the lead role of a superhero. Abhishek’s engaging portrayal has garnered attention and admiration from viewers.

Here take a look at the swag moment below:

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam’s sibling swag looks all dope, see pics 830556

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam’s sibling swag looks all dope, see pics 830557

Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam’s sibling swag looks all dope, see pics 830559

Coming to Siddharth Nigam, the actor was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor was seen alongside superstar Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and others in a pivotal role.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

