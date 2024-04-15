Exclusive: Sumukhi Pendse joins the cast of LSD Films’ new show for Sony TV

Senior actress Sumukhi Pendse, who is known for her role of Chandrankta Deshmane aka Akkabai in Bawara Dil, which was the Hindi version of the popular Zee Marathi show, Jeev Zala Yedapisa, has bagged a new show. The actress is known for her portrayals in Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Dil Se Di Dua…. Saubhagyavati Bhava, Pavitra Rishta etc. She is now roped in to play a pivotal role in Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films’ new show for Sony Entertainment Television.

As we know, LSD Films has Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti being their ongoing shows.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about popular actor Abhishek Nigam playing the lead role in the new LSD Films’ Sony TV show. This show will be a love triangle with Sayli Salunkhe and Anushka Merchande playing the female leads. If you have missed reading about Abhishek and Anushka’s articles, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of the senior Marathi and Hindi actress Sumukhi Pendse being roped in to play a major role.

We buzzed Sumukhi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

