Exclusive: Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande to play leads in LSD Films’ new Sony TV show

LSD Films helmed by Prateek Sharma will soon bankroll a new concept for Sony TV. As we know, LSD Films has Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti being their ongoing shows. The news is that the production house will now start work on a family drama concept for Sony TV.

Sony TV is looking at a few new launches this summer. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about the possibility of the Aashiqana Jodi, Zayn Ibad Khan and Khush Dubey recreating their magic as the leads for a new show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia for Sony TV. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Aashiqana Jodi, Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in contention to play leads in Saurabh Tewari’s next for Sony TV?

We now hear of popular actor Abhishek Nigam being roped in to play the lead role in the LSD Films project for Sony TV. Joining him as the female lead will be Anushka Merchande. Abhishek is known for his portrayals in projects Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Hero Gayab Mode On, Panipat, Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi etc. Anushka Merchande has been part of projects Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Bombay Begums, Main Hoon Aparajita etc.

We buzzed Abhishek and Anushka but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.