Siddharth Nigam To Dheeraj Dhoopar: A Look Into Top Stars Casual Style Book

The stunning TV stars never fail to capture attention with their amazing fashion choices wherever they go. And if you are looking for some inspiration for casual looks. Then, take inspiration from the top stars from Siddharth Nigam to Dheeraj Dhoopar.

1) Siddharth Nigam’s Casual Look

The young boy of the town often makes girls go crazy about him, and this new casual look is no exception. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a photo of himself. Siddharth wore a grey winter co-ord set, which looked cool. His simple look, with the structured mustache and hairstyle, is grabbing our attention.

2) Arjun Bijlani’s Casual Look

Naagin actor Arjun embraces carefree glam with his latest look. The actor wore a loose nylon t-shirt paired with black shorts. With his appearance, it seems the actor is all set for a gym session or some sports. However, we like his style with the black scarf.

3) Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Casual Look

The handsome hunk always wins our hearts. In his latest appearance, the actor wore a blue high-neck t-shirt paired with beige loose pants. The white chunky shoes, wristwatch, and hairstyle complete his look. And we can’t get enough of his casual charm.

Whose casual fashion is your inspiration? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.