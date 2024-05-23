Sikandar Kher Promises To Wear Outfit Like Urfi Javed, Here’s How Actress Reacts

Urfi Javed needs no introduction. She is the undisputed queen of fashion. Her creativity amazes the onlookers with her bold, risky, and fresh look. She has done everything from wearing a sack dress to making a grand appearance in a trailing gown, like walking at the Met Gala and leaving everyone surprised with her 3D butterfly princess gown. When fashion is the subject of discussion, mentioning Urfi is a must. While many troll her online, there are fans in the entertainment world like Kareena Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Goni, and others. The latest member of the fan club is actor Sikandar Kher.

Urfi, always one to keep her fans entertained, shared a video of Sikandar Kher on her Instagram. In the video, Sikandar can be heard making a promise to walk the red carpet in an outfit inspired by Urfi’s style. He said, “Agli baar Urfi Wale kapde pehen ker aaunga.” Urfi, in her trademark candid style, responded with a playful question, ‘@sikandarkher, why are you like this?’ (With a laughing emoji).

Later, Sikander, answering Urfi’s question, said, “But I was being dead serious.” Well, if Sikandar is serious about styling himself, it would be amazing to see how he recreates Urfi’s style and what her reaction would be.

Urfi Javed has a huge fandom on her Instagram handle, with 4.8 million followers. She keeps her fans entertained through her regular sharing of photos and videos showcasing her new style, which has set the fashion bar ablaze.