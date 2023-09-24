Television | Celebrities

“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’

Hina Khan, known for her candid and outspoken nature, didn't stop at British Airways alone. She went on to compare the airline with several others, including Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Delta, asserting that "everything succkkkks."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 15:15:19
“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’ 854980

Hina Khan recently took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with British Airways, citing a litany of complaints ranging from flight delays to inadequate seating and subpar in-flight entertainment. In a scathing tweet, she stated, “British Airways simply suckkkss.. Delayed by 24 hours..no proper lie-flat seats, space crunch, bad service, horrible choice on inflight entertainment, had such a bad, uncomfortable flight..hate it.”

Hina Khan, known for her candid and outspoken nature, didn’t stop at British Airways alone. She went on to compare the airline with several others, including Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Delta, asserting that “everything succkkkks.” However, she did not mince words in her praise for Middle Eastern carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways, stating that they set a superior standard when it comes to service, comfort, and luxury.

Hina Khan’s Journey from Television to Stardom

Hina Khan’s rise to fame in the Indian entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. She first gained widespread recognition through her portrayal of the iconic character Akshara in the long-running television series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Her stint on the show, which lasted for several years, made her a household name and endeared her to audiences across the country.

After leaving “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” Hina Khan continued to diversify her career. She participated in reality shows like “Bigg Boss” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” showcasing a different facet of her talent and personality.

Besides her television work, Hina Khan made her foray into the world of cinema with her debut film, “Lines,” which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This coined a significant milestone in her career, as she transitioned from the small screen to the big screen, garnering critical acclaim for her performance.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’ 854674
Shaheer Sheikh applauds Hina Khan for her singing debut, says ‘your future as a singer is very bright’
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan 853420
Hearing my own voice being recorded for the beautiful Barsaat Aa Gayi track was such an exciting experience: Hina Khan
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852442
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval 848629
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval
Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Long Tiring Day On Shoot, Says 'Creativity Takes Courage' 847820
Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Long Tiring Day On Shoot, Says ‘Creativity Takes Courage’

Latest Stories

Reem Sameer Shaikh keeps ethnic fashion in check with embellished co-ord set [Photos] 854978
Reem Sameer Shaikh keeps ethnic fashion in check with embellished co-ord set [Photos]
Want to be the glam showstopper? Take cues from Shehnaaz Gill’s sequinned see-through corset dress 854968
Want to be the glam showstopper? Take cues from Shehnaaz Gill’s sequinned see-through corset dress
Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos] 854955
Get the daring deep plunge design to your lehenga blouse like Esha Gupta [Photos]
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos] 854812
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan show the best baggy jeans to add to your closet [Photos]
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul 854253
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul
Palak Tiwari shares heartwarming moments with her family on Ganesh Chaturthi 854696
Palak Tiwari shares heartwarming moments with her family on Ganesh Chaturthi
Read Latest News