“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’

Hina Khan recently took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with British Airways, citing a litany of complaints ranging from flight delays to inadequate seating and subpar in-flight entertainment. In a scathing tweet, she stated, “British Airways simply suckkkss.. Delayed by 24 hours..no proper lie-flat seats, space crunch, bad service, horrible choice on inflight entertainment, had such a bad, uncomfortable flight..hate it.”

Hina Khan, known for her candid and outspoken nature, didn’t stop at British Airways alone. She went on to compare the airline with several others, including Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Delta, asserting that “everything succkkkks.” However, she did not mince words in her praise for Middle Eastern carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways, stating that they set a superior standard when it comes to service, comfort, and luxury.

Hina Khan’s Journey from Television to Stardom

Hina Khan’s rise to fame in the Indian entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. She first gained widespread recognition through her portrayal of the iconic character Akshara in the long-running television series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Her stint on the show, which lasted for several years, made her a household name and endeared her to audiences across the country.

After leaving “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” Hina Khan continued to diversify her career. She participated in reality shows like “Bigg Boss” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” showcasing a different facet of her talent and personality.

Besides her television work, Hina Khan made her foray into the world of cinema with her debut film, “Lines,” which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This coined a significant milestone in her career, as she transitioned from the small screen to the big screen, garnering critical acclaim for her performance.