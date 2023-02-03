The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle to share a video revealing something new coming up on queue. Seemingly it looks like that the actress is up for a film coming up on digital platform, as it shows in the video.

Speaking of Yeh Rishta, the show has been running successfully for years now. Shivangi, who portrayed the role of Naira in the show garnered immense love from the fans with her honed acting skills. The show also starred Mohsin Khan in the male lead.

In the video, we can see Shivangi Joshi wearing a pretty floral square neckline top. The actress completed the look with pink leggings and a pair of white sneakers. The diva decked it up with gorgeous long wavy hair. She kept her makeup minimal with the look and ditched her accessories.

She can be seen sitting on her settee while reading her viewers’ comments on her mobile phone and revealing that she has got something interesting up for her fans. And then accidentally gives a glimpse from her upcoming work, that shall get streamed on Amazon miniTV.

Sharing the video, Joshi wrote, “Kuch nahi, bas slip of tongue ho gaya. Stay tuned for the bacha hua surprise. #Surprise #ComingSoon #StayTuned”

Here take a look-

Shivangi Joshi was last seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier to that, the actor was seen in the show Balika Vadhu 2 alongside Randeep Raii. However, she exited from the show owing to her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi.