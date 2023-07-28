Sneak Peek Into Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Rosy Glow In Anarkali

Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks stunning in her ethnicity. The diva rose to fame with her performance as Gopi Bahu in the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Her fans are missing her onscreen appearance, but she still manages to engage with her audience through her regular updates on her social media handle. She has often amazed people with her ethnicity, wearing a saree and kurta, but this time she is glowing in anarkali.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Rosy Glow

In the shared pictures on her social, the actress wore a beautiful baby pink anarkali with beautiful embroidery. She paired her outfit with matching pajamas and dupatta. She rounded her appearance with an oxidized earring.

Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and beautiful eyes rounded her appearance. In contrast, her beautiful smile in the picture caught our attention. She captioned the post with three Lotus emojis.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s look looked mesmerizing beauty in the rosy glow. She often makes her fans go gaga over her gorgeousness in the pictures.

You can steal Devoleena’s look for your small functions or a casual day to glow and slay. She enjoys huge fandom on her social media profile and regularly treats her fans with her share of pictures, videos, and updates.

Did you like Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s rosy glow? Please drop your suggestion in the comments. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.