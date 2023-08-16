Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar's Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar is glowing like a queen nowadays. Ever since the actress shared the good news on her social media handle, she has been embracing her pregnancy time. Also, she has been very active in sharing every detail with her fans. And today, the diva is enjoying quality time and embracing her pregnancy.

Disha Parmar’s Quality Time Embracing Pregnancy

Pregnancy time is all moody. You feel like doing weird stuff at weird hours. And so moody Disha Parmar taking to her Instagram, she treats her fans with a sneak peek into her quality time embracing her pregnancy. In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a casual top and printed shirt with rosy makeup and hoop earrings.

Disha Parmar taking to her Instagram, shared the picture from her trip with friends and captioned, “My Trip.”

With the visuals, it seems the diva has fun with her friend, and the glow on her face looks gorgeous. In contrast, after spending quality time with her friends, it’s time for the diva to burn calories and makes herself in her pregnancy. The diva opted to walk on the treadmill, and in the text, she wrote, “All I Need.”

Undoubtedly, Disha Parmar is embracing her pregnancy in the best way. Her glowing face and fun pictures always make her fans go gaga over her.

Did you like mother-to-be Disha Parmar’s quality time embracing pregnancy? Please drop your views in the comments box.