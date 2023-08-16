ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar's Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar is glowing nowadays. The diva today shared pictures embracing quality time in self-care and outings with friends. Check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 05:30:38
Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar's Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy 842964

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar is glowing like a queen nowadays. Ever since the actress shared the good news on her social media handle, she has been embracing her pregnancy time. Also, she has been very active in sharing every detail with her fans. And today, the diva is enjoying quality time and embracing her pregnancy.

Disha Parmar’s Quality Time Embracing Pregnancy

Pregnancy time is all moody. You feel like doing weird stuff at weird hours. And so moody Disha Parmar taking to her Instagram, she treats her fans with a sneak peek into her quality time embracing her pregnancy. In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a casual top and printed shirt with rosy makeup and hoop earrings.

Disha Parmar taking to her Instagram, shared the picture from her trip with friends and captioned, “My Trip.”

Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar's Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy 842961

Sneak Peek Into Disha Parmar's Quality Time Embracing Her Pregnancy 842962

With the visuals, it seems the diva has fun with her friend, and the glow on her face looks gorgeous. In contrast, after spending quality time with her friends, it’s time for the diva to burn calories and makes herself in her pregnancy. The diva opted to walk on the treadmill, and in the text, she wrote, “All I Need.”

Undoubtedly, Disha Parmar is embracing her pregnancy in the best way. Her glowing face and fun pictures always make her fans go gaga over her.

Did you like mother-to-be Disha Parmar’s quality time embracing pregnancy? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public 841501
All Love! Disha Parmar gets mushy with Rahul Vaidya in public
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look 838908
Disha Parmar Dazzles In Peach Off-Shoulder Gown; Take A Look
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures 837267
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures
Disha Parmar's 'blue-ming' vacation vibes in pictures 836722
Disha Parmar’s ‘blue-ming’ vacation vibes in pictures
Gorgeous: Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in red ruffle swimwear 835215
Gorgeous: Disha Parmar flaunts her growing baby bump in red ruffle swimwear
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Celebrates Anniversary With Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Check Here 834584
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Disha Parmar Celebrates Anniversary With Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Check Here
Latest Stories
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video 821105
When Sonu Nigam mimicked Arijit Singh recreating ‘Gerua’ song, watch video
Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit 843002
Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit
Parineeti Chopra's Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch 821192
Parineeti Chopra’s Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842927
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts ‘Punjabi Kudi’ Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit
Ayesha Singh's walk down memory lane, read 842733
Ayesha Singh’s walk down memory lane, read
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla 842735
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla
Read Latest News