Hina Khan frequently referred to as the “queen of the television screen,” also first appeared on the Times’ Most Desirable Women in TV list. Since her time on a daily soap drama, Khan’s popularity and social media fan base have increased. In addition, she has made appearances on a few reality series, including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, where her sense of style and fashion helped her become an overnight phenomenon. Khan, who has more than nine million followers on Instagram, frequently posts pictures of her family’s Mumbai home and daily activities there.

Housing.com News has compiled beautiful images of Hina Khan’s Worli home from her social media feed. Look at it:

Having a stunning skyline is a need for any celebs settling in Mumbai. Her residence provides her with a spectacular perspective of south Mumbai, as seen in a lovely time-lapse video that Khan tweeted.

The living area is connected to the kitchen at the back. During holidays, Khan is frequently spotted making salads and goodies. The delicate and basic home decor blends well with the granite kitchen counter.

Hina Khan posted footage of herself exercising in her living room throughout the lockdown. The house is elegantly decorated with a mix of white and cream. Her achievement trophies are displayed on a showcase shelf in this housing area, along with a dining room table. Beautiful lamps and showpieces that accentuate the corners accentuate the room’s grandeur.

This video was taken during the lockdown and showed the interior of Khan’s house. It begins in the kitchen and moves through the dining area, living room, and bathroom before ending in the bedroom. One might observe Hina Khan and her family assisting her mother with home duties.

Here is a photo of her trophy collection.

Hina makes movies, films commercials, and endorses products from her several bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a massive window with a blue and grey colour scheme and an ample sitting space by the window where guests can take in views of the Mumbai skyline.

In her other bedroom, the accent wall is covered in uneven tiles. She frequently appears posing in her favorite attire. Most of the walls are covered in cream-coloured wallpapers with various prints, giving the impression that Khan has a particular taste in wallpapers. A walk-in closet is also present in this room.



Source: latest, pinkvilla