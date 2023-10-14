Television | Celebrities

Gowns never fail to give you that hot look wherever you go. Take cues from Shraddha Kapoor, Nia Sharma, and Kanika Kapoor to soar the hotness bar in party wear gowns

Every party is incomplete without the glamour quotient, and the source of glamour is our stunning divas, who never fail to light up every moment with their hotness. And if you want to be that glamour quotient of your party, take cues from stars Shraddha Arya, Nia Sharma, and Kanika Mann.

Shraddha Arya’s Grey Party Wear Gown

The darling Shraddha Arya shows her sassy side in this stunning bodycon dress. This grey one-shoulder body-fitting gown looks sexy. With the thigh-high slit pattern, the actress soars the hotness bar. In this shiny dress, Shraddha looks charming, and you can too. She styles her look with rosy makeup, a sleek hairstyle, and diamond accessories.

Nia Sharma’s White Party Wear Gown

Nia is the ultimate inspiration for the party, and this white gown is just one example. In this halter-neck gown, the actress soars the hotness with her sultry and bold avatar. In contrast, the dangerously thigh-high slit makes jaws drop. The plunging neckline defines her boldness. With dark makeup and silver heels, she looks wow.

Kanika Mann’s Black Party Wear Gown

Be the center of attraction in this black trail gown like Kanika. The actress shows her boldness in the strapless black gown with the jaw-dropping thigh-high slit trail gown. She looks spectacular in this hot look. With the complementing makeup and high heels, she completes her look.

Whose party wear gown did you like? Let us know in the comments box.