Soon-to-be-married Maera Mishra of Bhagya Lakshmi fame talks about her thoughts on Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej, the festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is considered to be a sacred festival for married women. Maera Mishra who essays the role of Malishka in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi takes us back the memory lane to give her her thoughts on the festival.

Says Maera, “Hariyali Teej brings back memories of when my mom used to celebrate it with so much excitement. It’s a festival where married women pray for good fortune and enjoy martial life with their husbands and unmarried women pray for an ideal partner. Since I’m planning to get married next year, I’ll also be fasting and praying for Rajul’s well-being.”

Maera got engaged to Rajul Yadav in April this year. Meara has been very popular for her endearing portrayal in the role of Malishka in the show Bhagya Lakshmi. Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?

She elaborates on the ambience during the festival. “Teej is celebrated with a lot of grandeur every year, with all the ladies dressing up in traditional sarees. It’s wonderful to see how these celebrations bring families and communities together. So, this Hariyali Teej, let’s embrace the values of togetherness, affection, and the beauty of nature. Wishing everyone a joyful and blessed Hariyali Teej!”