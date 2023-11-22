Sreemukhi And Pallavi Subhash’s Stunning Lehengas Are Stylish Options This Wedding Season

What’s the most important thing in a wedding? Well, there are other things, but fashion always tops the chart. This time, the stunning Indian actresses Sreemukhi and Pallavi Subhash embrace the lehenga glam that can be your wedding choice. Let’s have a look below.

Sreemukhi’s Shiny Black Lehenga

The gorgeous beauty of South cinema, Sreemukhi never fails to grab attention with her traditional fashion. Today, she flaunts her ethnicity in the stunning black lehenga. The v-neck blouse embellished with silver sparkling thread work and toned embedded around the edges of the sleeves, paired with a matching long skirt with zig-zag pattern embroidery and stone work around the top and bottom side and completed her look with the plain black dupatta with stone lace. With the silver and diamond princess necklace, stud earrings, and bangles, she adorns her look, exuding a glam that can stand out for receptions.

Pallavi Subash’s Purple Lehenga

The stunning Indian television actress Pallavi loves to wear traditional outfits. The actress, this time, embraces her look in a purple brocade print lehenga. The basic round-neck green blouse with gold prints, a purple gold brocade print skirt, and a matching dupatta complement her appearance. She elevates her desi-ness with the beautiful white motif and stones embellished choker and earrings. At the same time, the nose rings and the rose bun look gorgeous and exude a glam that can be best for a theme wedding.

Whose look did you like? Drop your views in the comments.