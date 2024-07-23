Sriti Jha And Arjit Taneja’s BTS Moments From “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye” Upcoming Sequence

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are ruling over hearts with their on-screen chemistry. The best friends in reel life play the character of husband and wife in reel life. As Amruta and Virat, the duo has become a household name. Well, this is not the first time; the couple worked together earlier in Kumkum Bhagya, but not as a couple. Besides their on-screen chemistry, the duo make headlines through their behind-the-scenes moments. And today, Sriti shared a couple of photos showcasing a glimpse of the upcoming sequence in the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti re-shared the photos posted by co-star Mohini Sapnani, who portrays the role of Anjali Ahuja. In the first two images, Srit and Mohini cook breakfast in the kitchen, and their lovely bond can be seen clearly. The third picture shows Amruta (Sriti) preparing Vada Pav, bread, etc., while Virat (Arjit) couldn’t resist looking at his beautiful wife. And Anjali (Mohini) goofed about them.

With these photos, the audience is intrigued as the new episodes will show some kitchen romance between Sriti and Arjit in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Sharing these photos, Mohini, in her caption, wrote, “With OG. Are you excited to watch this bond? #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye #KMTMG #ZeeTv.”

On the other hand, Arjit became a victim of viral fever a couple of days ago. However, he is doing well now. Meanwhile, Sriti is high on Italy hangover, she keeps sharing new photos from her throwback trip on her social media.