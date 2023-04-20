Sriti Jha and Parth Samthaan took to their Instagram handles to share some stunning moments from their foreign explorations. While Sriti Jha shared instances from her London throwback trip, the latter dropped stunning ethnic look from Michigan. Scroll beneath to check on what’s happening.

Sriti Jha shares glimpses from London

The actress can be seen enjoying a stroll in London. The actress shared beautiful glimpses from her London trip. Exploring beautiful places to enjoying yum cuisine in London, Sriti Jha gave off travel goals. Sharing the video, she wrote, “In London, everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in.” – Paddington Bear”

About London

London, the capital of England, is an enchanting city that enraptures the hearts of its visitors. Its vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere perfectly blends modernity with a rich historical legacy. London’s iconic landmarks, such as Big Ben, the London Eye, Buckingham Palace, and Tower Bridge, offer an abundance of attractions that cater to diverse interests.

Parth Samthaan shares glimpses from Michigan

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning fashion reel as he gears up for IFW 2023 in Michigan. The actor looked stunning in his ethnic couture. He can be seen wearing a stylish beige kurta that he topped with floral embellished coat.

Sriti Jha Work Front

Sriti Jha is popularly known for her roles in popular TV shows such as “Kumkum Bhagya,” “Balika Vadhu,” and “Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava.” She has won several awards for her performances.

Parth Samthaan Work Front

Parth Samthaan rose to fame with his role as Manik Malhotra in the MTV show “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.” He has also acted in TV shows such as “Best Friends Forever?,” “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.”