Street Fashion Essentials: Surbhi Chandna cuts it chic in bohemian jacket

Surbhi Chandna is not just rocking the streets; she’s taking them on a wild, boho-infused ride with her recent style escapade. Picture this: a jacket that’s basically a riot of colors and patterns – we’re talking abstract print on steroids. And what does she pair it with? Not your average bottoms, but shorts that scream ‘cool kid on the block’ and red high boots that shout ‘I own this pavement!’ It’s like she picked style inspiration from every corner of the world and threw it together in the most fantastic way.

Now, let’s talk details. Surbhi’s hair is doing the happy dance in waves, eyebrows are sleeker than a ninja’s moves, eye makeup is bolder than your morning coffee, and lips are as red as the “Emergency Stop” button on a rollercoaster. Fierce? Oh yes, and then some!

Check out photos:

In a world where fashion can be as confusing as a GPS gone rogue, Surbhi Chandna is our street-style GPS, guiding us through the chic lanes with laughter, color, and a whole lot of “Yes, you can do it too!” So, here’s to Surbhi and her street style that’s not just turning heads; it’s making them spin!

How to own streetstyle

Owning your street style is about embracing confidence and creativity, making every sidewalk your personal runway. Forget the fashion rulebook and mix things up – pair vintage finds with modern staples, experiment with unexpected combinations, and let your outfit tell your unique story. Accessories are your secret weapons; they add flair and turn basics into statements. Strut with confidence, express yourself through color, and most importantly, have fun with fashion. Street style is not just about what you wear; it’s a reflection of your attitude and individuality. So, be bold, be authentic, and let the streets be your canvas, painting your distinctive style for the world to see.