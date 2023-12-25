Style Your Christmas Like Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan And Shivangi Joshi In Red Dress

There are only a few days left for Christmas day, and everyone must be busy selecting their perfect outfit for the day. However, finding that one desired piece that can make you look like the star of the night becomes very difficult. And if you find yourself confused, take inspiration from Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, and Shivangi Joshi for the masterpiece red dress.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Bodycon Dress

Be the beauty of the hour in this perfect bodycon ruched dress worn by Tejasswi Prakash. This full-sleeved dress features a jaw-dropping deep V-neckline accentuating her collarbones and bust. And the fitting dress defines her hourglass figure effortlessly. With her styling sense, she looks beautiful in this avatar.



Hina Khan’s Sheer Red Dress

Be the sass queen in the sensuous red dress like Hina Khan. The diva wore a sheer net red dress with a bralette pattern. The thigh-high slit detailing looked sexy with the net pattern and is followed by a floor-sweeping gown. At the same time, the backless look has left us spellbound. With the bold makeup, she looks hot like fire.

Shivangi Joshi’s Cinderella Red Dress

Get all the eyes looking at you this Christmas with the perfect bold red Cinderella dress, just like Shivangi Joshi. The slip dress with a fitting bodice and floor-sweeping gown looks stunning. The ruffle pattern makes her look gorgeous, while the thigh-high slit increases the glamour quotient. With complementing makeup, she completes her look.

Whose red dress did you like? Share your thoughts in the comments.