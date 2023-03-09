Sumbul Touqeer took to her Instagram handle to share a video to give in subtle details from her upcoming feature work that is all set to get released soon on television. The actress to all her fans surprise announces that she has made a way to connect to her audience 24X7 and here’s how she is going to keep the groove upbeat.

In the video, we can see Sumbul wearing a beautiful deep neck textured blue dress. She completed the look with sleek hairdo and minimal makeup. The actress can be seen giving on the details about her upcoming feature with her fans. Soon after she shared the video, fans couldn’t stop but gush with love for her.

Sharing the video she wrote, “ The most anticipated moment is here! We will definitely connect again through the TV, but for now, you can enjoy my life & we can connect digitally as well. Yes, as you all know, l’ve launched my YT channel.

Don’t forget to subscribe & hit the bell icon. All kinds of content will be posted just to entertain you all”

Here take a look-

Sumbul Touqeer recently earned household name with her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress put up stunning performances with her rapping skills and active participation has managed to garner immense love and appreciation from fans. The actress has also been popular with her honing acting chops on the screen.

She is also an active social media user. She owns a huge fan following on her social media, and has earned her own separate fanbase with her everyday posts on social media handle.