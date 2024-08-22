Sumbul Touqeer Shares Throwback Dance Video, Mishkat Varma Recalls Working With 102° Fever

The talented Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most loved actresses in the town right now. With her successful stint on-screen, the actress is ruling over hearts. After becoming a household name with Imlie, Sumbul as Kavya in the show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the actress once again became a favorite of everyone. Her chemistry with new co-star Mishkat Varma is winning. The duo often entertains the audience with their chemistry behind the scenes, sharing photos, dance videos, and glimpses from the show’s set. However, today, Sumbul dropped a dance video with her co-star, upon which Mishkat Varma revealed working with a 102° fever.

Sumbul took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video from the show’s set showcasing a glimpse of dance rehearsal with her co-star Mishkat Varma. On an English song, the duo performed, flaunting their chemistry as a couple. The syncing steps and striking moves made us fall for them. Sharing the video, Sumbul in the text questioned Mishkat, ”Ye yaad hai??.”

View Instagram Post 1: Sumbul Touqeer Shares Throwback Dance Video, Mishkat Varma Recalls Working With 102° Fever

Re-sharing the video, Mishkat Varma replied to Sumbul Touqeer and also recalled working with a 102° fever. The actor wrote, “102 fever bhi yaad hai.” Mishkat’s personal information from the past hints at his dedication to work. However, the actor didn’t mention who had a 102 ° fever. Well, whether Sumbul or Mishkat might have had a fever, the fact is that both of them are very hardworking, and their dedication to their craft is commendable.