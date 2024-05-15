Summer Style: Shweta Tiwari Looks Ravishing In Cool Floral Printed Co-ord Set

Shweta Tiwari is an ageless beauty. Known for her chic and sophisticated style, the diva often opts for breezy and vibrant outfits during summer. Whether in flowy floral dresses or comfy linen jumpsuits, with her choice, she exudes effortless elegance. However, she completes her summer look by pairing her look with statement sunglasses and sandals. In her new look, the diva makes the summer look ravishing in a floral co-ord set.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari shared a series of photos showcasing her comfy style in a simple printed co-ord set. The actress opts for a loose white shirt featuring breathtaking green floral prints, which gives her a soothing appearance. She pairs her look with matching comfy bottoms.

But wait, that’s not all! Shweta looks beautiful with her bouncy curls, which she left open. The winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips complement her appearance. The golden bellies add a comfy touch. However, Shweta’s infectious smile leaves us wanting more. The actress comes out of her vanity van, and she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Kudos to Shweta Tiwari, who keeps her fans with her regular share of photos and videos. With her infectious energy, the actress spread happiness and joy. She enjoys more than 5 million followers on her Instagram handle. In contrast, she was last seen in the Indian Police Force web series.