The gorgeous tv beauties Sunayana Fozdar and Anushka Sen are keeping their fashion all on point. Time and again the divas have prompted goals with their fashion folios. As of now, the beauties are up here with their stylish looks from their closet in gorgeous lilac hues.

Speaking of their television careers, the actors earned love with their work on the screen as leading roles. Sunayana is currently in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anushka Sen has been featured in countless tv shows as a child actor.

Now coming to their latest fashion updos, both the stars have managed to drop in goals with their stylish lilac looks.

Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram handle to share a set of three pictures. She looked stunning in her lilac two-piece pantsuit. The actress decked it up with long blonde wavy hair. Her make-up looked right on point as she picked up dewy eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of beige heels. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “what I wear decides my mood” along with lilac heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Anushka Sen on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a fashion transition video. The actress wore a beautiful lilac sleeveless crop top. She completed the look with high-waist white jeans. The actress completed the look with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress sharing the video vibed to the song “Sure thing”

Here take a look-

Whose lilac avatar looks more tempting? Let us know in the comments below