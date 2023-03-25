Sunayana Fozdar and Erica Fernandes are two of the most loved and admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of love, appreciation and blessings that they have received from their fans all over the country, we genuinely love them both for all the good reasons. While Sunayana Fozdar has been a part of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for quite many years, Erica Fernandes, on the other hand has done good quality work and has achieved a lot for herself in her professional career.

The thing with both Sunayana Fozdar and Erica Fernandes is that come what may, both of them never daily to share new and engaging updates with their respective fans on social media platforms. Whenever they share new droolworthy photos and videos, internet feels the heat and goes bananas. While Sunayana Fozdar is currently stabbing hearts in her shimmery outfit, Erica Fernandes, on the other hand is slaying with her beautiful smile in her latest avatar and well, we simply can’t keep calm seeing her beauty. Well, do you all want to check it out as well? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Absolutely gorgeous and mesmerizing, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com