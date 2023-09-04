Television | Celebrities

Surbhi Chandna loves to keep up with the trend, and here the actress gets groovy on the 'Kharaab Ladki' trend in a floral dress in the latest video on her Instagram handle

Surbhi Chandna Gets Groovy On ‘Kharaab Ladki’ Trend

The diva shared a video following the ‘Kharaab Ladki’ trend. In the clip, Surbhi not only impresses us with her dance moves on the trendy music by Badshah and Payal Dev but also gives summer fashion inspiration in the floral bliss. Her curvy dance moves perfectly sync with the song. As the song says, ‘Ladki kharaab ho gayi,’ but we love the way Surbhi Chandna is getting spoiled. Another dance number by the rapper has become a new obsession on the internet.

Surbhi Chandna can be seen wearing a beautiful sky blue off-shoulder dress with floral prints and ruffle details. In the comfy dress, the diva mesmerized us with her awe-dorable expressions and the syncing steps.

But wait, she becomes a blissful treat with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and tinted lips. The digital watch in her hand and the white heels elevate her enchanting appearance in the blissful floral dress.

Surbhi Chandna undoubtedly made your hearts flutter with her blissful visuals in the groovy dance video. So, share your thoughts about the trending song in the comments section below.