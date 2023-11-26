Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava And Others Parties With Bride-to-be Shrenu Parikh

Do you remember the Ishqbaaz show? Yes, it was the one show with so many amazing characters who were a treat for fans to watch. After ages, this squad reunited for Shrenu Parikh’s (played the role of Gauri Kumari Sharma) pre-wedding celebrations. Let’s take a look below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi drops some adorable moments from Bride-to-be Shrenu Parikh’s pre-wedding celebrations. In the image, Surbhi poses with Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava as they put a crown on Shrenu’s head. The girls looked glamorous in stunning western dresses.

On the other hand, Mansi Srivastava shared a post with a series of photos featuring everyone present for pre-wedding celebrations. For this fun-filled celebration, there was Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Bharati Jaisingh, Kunal Jaisingh, Mreenal Desraj, and Karan Sharma as team brides. All the happy faces made us awestruck.

These stunning pre-wedding glimpses excite us for the wedding as it will be more fun and glamorous on the big day. So are you too excited?

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.