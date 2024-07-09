Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta Enjoys Monsoon Vibes, Shares BTS From Upcoming Sequence

Munmun Dutta is a popular Indian actress who became a household name with her character ‘Babita Ji’ in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Over the years, she has won hearts with her on-screen performance. The actress also keeps her fans updated through her social media presence. Today, the actress showcased insights from fun-filled monsoon vibes, sharing a glimpse of the upcoming sequence.

Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta Enjoys Monsoon Vibes During Rain Sequence In Throwback Video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun posted a throwback video on her Instagram handle showcasing her fun-filled monsoon vibes. In the video, Munmun embraces the monsoon fun in the heavy rain. As rain starts pouring during the shot, the actress chills while sitting on the chair along with co-star Nirmal Soni, who portrays the character of ‘Hathi Bhai.’ The TMKOC’s actors were shooting for a rain sequence, but as heavy rain started pouring, they enjoyed monsoon vibes. The video shows text that reads, “POV: When you’re already shooting for a rain sequence.”

View Instagram Post 1: Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta Enjoys Monsoon Vibes, Shares BTS From Upcoming Sequence

Munmun Dutta’s Behind-the-scenes Fun During Upcoming Dance Sequence

The audience will witness a major sequence in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta. After the throwback rain sequence, the actress shared a glimpse of the upcoming dance sequence. In the video, Munmun looks gorgeous dressed as a typical Indian girl in a lehenga choli with beautiful Indian jewelry. She is glowing in a green ensemble, while her infectious energy and fun dance intrigue fans. With the background music, it seems the dance sequence is from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, as the festival is arriving soon.