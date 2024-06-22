Taarak Mehta Fame Goli Aka Kush Shah Drops Candid Picture From 9/11 Museum In USA, See Pic!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kush Shah, who is fondly known for his role as Goli, recently shared a candid picture from a museum on his Instagram story amidst ongoing rumors about his potential exit from the show. Fans were delighted to see a different side of the actor as he enjoys exploring the exhibits.

Goli Aka Kush Shah’s Candid Picture-

Kush Shah posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story. In the photo, Kush Shah enjoys his time at the museum, appearing casual and at ease. He sports a comfortable outfit, looking chic in an orange round-neckline, half-sleeved plain T-shirt. The photo features his back view as he looks at the beautiful big wall pieces at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York, USA.

Goli, aka Kush Shah’s candid picture, highlights his interest in culture and history. The photo comes at a time when there are rumors about Kush Shah’s possible exit from TMKOC, but his enjoying appearance reassures fans about his current state.

About TMKOC-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running and most popular sitcoms on Indian television. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, it is one of the longest-running television series in India. The series premiers on Sony SAB and is also digitally available on SonyLIV.

