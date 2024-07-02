Taarak Mehta’s Goli Aka Kush Shah Finds Love In New York, Find Who?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Kush Shah rose to fame with his performance as Goli in the legendary comedy show. Besides that, the actor makes headlines through his social media presence. And now the actor revealed a surprising detail about his. And if you wonder what? Let us reveal Kush Shah found love in New York. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor re-shared a story where he poses with a foreign girl, flaunting his swag. In the photo, Kush looks cool in a black casual outfit with black sunglasses while the foreigner girl twins with the actor and poses with a smile on her face.

If you are wondering who this foreign girl is, let us tell you she is an actress based in New York City. Her name is Avgoustina Stilianou. Sharing the story on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “I’m in love @kushshah.” However, Kush re-shared the story, accepting the love. It seems Kush and Avgoustina Stilianou are good friends whom the actor met in New York for studies.

Kush Shah has captivated fans for the past several years through his on-screen appearance. However, the young actor made headlines recently because of several reports claiming that he said goodbye to the show. As per the new reports, auditions for the new Goli have also started.

However, there is no confirmation news about this. Besides that a fan of Kush shared a photo with the actor from New York which further fumed the rumors. The fan said, “Out of nowhere, I found Kush Shah a.k.a Goli in New York while on my way to London. He told me that he has left the show and pursuing his studies in New York.”