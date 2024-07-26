Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Completes 16 Years: New Goli Enters The Show, Find Who?

Today, the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 16 years of release, becoming the longest running show on Indian television. At the same time, confirming all the rumors, Kush Shah who portrayed the role of Goli in the show, leaves the show with a happy farewell. Also, a fresh face is introduced, replacing Kush’s character Goli.

Kush Shah expressed his gratitude and talked about his journey saying, “I met you fors the first time when the show started, and I was very young at that time. You have given me lots of love from then to now. And how much love you have given me, the same I received from the Gokuldham family and I made so many memories and I enjoyed a lot. I spent my childhood here and, most importantly, how a plant becomes a tree, I grew here. And for this whole journey I thank Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Modi with, whole heart.”

Further, Kush added, “Asit Modi gave me amazing opportunities, he trusted me and made my character interesting. Because of his trust today, this Kush Shah became Goli.”

Lastly, Kush said, “I have completed 16 years on this show and my journey was very beautiful only because of your love, so keeping that in mind, I bid adieu to the show.” And in the end, revealed the face of new Goli who looks similar to Kush. However, no further information about the new actor has been revealed.