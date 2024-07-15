Taarak Mehta’s Munmun Dutta Mourns The Death Of American Actress Shannen Doherty

American actress Shannen Doherty dies at the age of 53. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news this morning. She mentioned that the Beverly Hills 90210 fame actress died on Saturday, July 13, after battling with cancer. This news comes as a shock to her fans. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta is one of her die-hard fans. The Indian actress mourned the death of the American actress with a heartfelt note on her social media.

Munmun Dutta Pens A Heartfelt Note Mourning The Death Of American Actress Shannen Doherty

Munmun shared a post on her Instagram story mourning the death of American actress Shannen Doherty. The collage picture showcases her journey from a young actress to ruling hearts with her charm. The post reads, “SHANNEN DOHERTY 1971-2024.” On the other hand, Munmun, in her heartfelt note, expressed feelings after hearing this news, and she wrote, “This is so sad, heartbreaking and terrifying at the same time.” Further, she said, “I remember her interview where she said she’s not ready to leave just yet and has so much life to live.”

About Shannen Doherty

Shannen was an American actress who worked in films and television. She was one of the most popular actresses of her era, and she received tremendous love and fame throughout her journey playing fascinating characters. However, she became a favorite of everyone after her portrayal of Brenda Walsh in Fox’s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. She has worked in films like Heathers, No One Would Tell, Dying To Belong, Burning Palms, and many more.