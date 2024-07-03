Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta Shares Throwback Video, Recalls Durga Puja’s Memories With Fans, Watch!

Munmun Dutta is widely known for her role as Babita Iyer in the popular TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC). Not only her acting skills but also her social media presence are always on point. Her Instagram is a trove of beautiful memories, where she shares every minute detail with her followers. Recently, the actress shared a series of stunning throwback videos from her Durga Puja with her fans. Take a look at the video below-

Munmun Dutta’s Throwback Video-

View Instagram Post 1: Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta Shares Throwback Video, Recalls Durga Puja's Memories With Fans, Watch!

Taking to her Instagram post, Munmun Dutta posted a throwback video of herself as she looks gorgeous in a dark green Bandhani prints V-neckline with gold lace work, mega sleeves blouse, high-waist flared lehenga with matching dupatta with multi-color border. The actress styles her look with a side-partition blonde straight hairstyle. The actress opts for minimal makeup with black eyeliner, blushy cheeks, and pink glossy lips. Munmun Dutta finishes his look with a red bindi, rings, and earrings.

In the video, Munmun Dutta sweet chit chats with elders with smiles, hugs, and lots more. The fans also click pictures with her while sitting for Puja Bhandara. By sharing the video, Munmun Dutta wrote, “One of my fondest moments/memories from last year’s Durga Puja .. Bengalis would understand this conversation and exchange of typical words … Baangal and Ghoti, I am someone who absolutely adore the elderly and love sitting with them for hours and chat” with a hand heart and a red heart.

