Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta Calls Her Mother A Blessing, Enjoys Quality Time On Lunch Date

Taarak Mehta’s Munmun Dutta recently treated her mother to a special and luxurious lunch date. She also penned a heartfelt note emphasizing her goal of treating her mother with the best things and her mother’s place in her life. She shared the adorable photos on her social media handle.

Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta’s Lunch Date With Mom

On Tuesday, June 18, Munmun took to her Instagram handle, sharing insights from her lunch date with her mother. In the first click, the mother-daughter duo smiles for a photo while waiting for their food. This wasn’t any casual date but a special date in a luxurious place. The actress chose a window table with a beautiful city and sky view, creating the mood for a wholesome lunchtime.

The other captivating photos are a glimpse of joyous moments Munmun enjoyed with her mother on the date taking pictures. For the selfie photo, the mother-daughter duo looked adorable. The actress wore a green floral print satin shirt and denim jeans for the lunch date. At the same time, her mother looked simple in a blue cotton saree with a red blouse. Sharing these photos, the actress, in her caption, penned a heartfelt note about her wish to give her mother the best things in life and also called her a blessing. “Mother and daughter. Treating my mom with best things is my biggest aim and spending time with her is a blessing. #motherdaughter #munmundutta #blessing,” she wrote.