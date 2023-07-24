ADVERTISEMENT
Take Clue From Hina Khan To Slay The Casual Style

Hina Khan is a famous actress in the entertainment business. In her latest Instagram dump, the diva is teaching her fan to slay with her casual style. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 05:30:29
The ever-gorgeous Hina Khan has impressed her fans with her fashion. She is one of the fashion queens of the Telly world. She has made grand fashion moments on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Her style has always been praised and makes a buzz. And so when fashion is a concern, people look up to her. Well, not only the designer outfits, but she knows to slay even in the casuals.

Hina Khan Teaches To Slay In Casuals

The 35-year-old shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. She wore a loose white top by Calvin Klein and ripped denim in the picture. She completed her style with an open hairstyle secured with a cap and black glasses. At the same time, a pair of silver flats rounded her comfy and cool vibes.

Hina Khan and fashion go hand in hand. She posed, smiling in the mirror selfie. Her Instagram profile is proof of her stunning wardrobe choices. And all you can say is different and unique from the other.

Hina Khan shared pictures from her Los Angeles vacation a couple of weeks ago. The diva loves you to travel ag different places across the world. Before that, she enjoyed her vacation in Goa.

Did you like Hina Khan’s casual style? Share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

