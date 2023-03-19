Sunayana Fozdar and Erica Fernandes, the two popular Indian television actresses are giving us goals with their latest Instagram posts. The beauties are popular for their onscreen work. Sunayana became a household name after her portrayal as Anjali Bhabhi in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On the other hand, Erica Fernandes earned love with her popular show Kuch Rang.

As of now, the beauties have also earned their separate fanbases on Instagram too. All thanks to their regular fashion posts on their Instagram handles. Of late, the beauties are giving us some conventional fashion goals.

Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her friend’s wedding. The actress can be seen in a gorgeous floral yellow designer lehenga choli. The actress decked it up with wavy long hair and minimal makeup look. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Verified

The Bride’s Enthu Friends at Every wedding!!!😂😂😂#weddingreels #bridesfriends #shaadikireel #dalniktake2”

Here take a look-

Erica Fernandes, on the other hand took to her Instagram handle took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, as she basks under the Mumbai sun. She can be spotted in a gorgeous sleeveless embellished silver blouse jacket. She teamed it with green chiffon Indo-western saree. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair and a pair of drop diamond earrings.

Sharing the pictures, Erica wrote, “Pretending the weather is pleasant in the summer heat 🤭

Outfit by @oldstorytradinguae

Styled by @mitadg

accessories by @biyanijewels”

Have a look-