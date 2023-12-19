Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Desi ‘Thumkas’ On New Music Video ‘Aidan Na Nach’

Tejasswi Prakash, has been basking in glory after winning Bigg Boss 15 trophy. She has become one of the most awaited diva at the red carpet of events, parties and award functions. And this time, the actress is making headlines with her desi thumkas in the latest music video.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Desi Thumkas

Treating her fans this morning, Tejasswi Prakash drops a glimpse from her new Punjabi music video ‘Aidan Na Nach’ by the Amar Jalal, Kaptaan, and Gur Sidhu. The music video has garnered 58k views in first 5 hours of release. The song is features Amar Jalal alongside Tejasswi Prakash.

In the music video, Tejasswi can be seen showcasing her desi thumkas on the Punjabi beats, making us fall for her ‘aadaye’. What caught our attention is Tejasswi Prakash’s sizzling avatars throughout the music video, from sizzling skirt and top to co-ord set to backless dress.

Sharing this glimpse in the caption Tejasswi wrote, “Get ready to dance your heart out, because Aidan Na Nach is Here! Full Song Out Now exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.”

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in several serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Naagin 6 and more.

Did you like Tejasswi Prakash’s desi thumkas on ‘Aidan Na Nach’? Drop your views in the comments box.