Tejasswi Prakash Looks Like A Fairytale Princess In White Lehenga, See Here

Have you seen a fairytale princess in the modern world? If not, then you must see the talent Tejasswi Prakash’s new traditional avatar in a white lehenga. With her gorgeousness in the ethnic drape, the diva is creating a buzz on the internet. The actress is known to pull every look to perfection with her sense of styling. So, let’s take a look below.

Tejasswi Prakash’s White Lehenga Look

So beautiful! Tejasswi Prakash, styled by Sanskriti, beautifully dons a white lehenga from the Aza fashion clothing store. The outfit includes a bold open neckline blouse defining her jaw-dropping bust, crafted with sequins and stones. She pairs her look with a matching simple lehenga, accentuating her curvy midriff. With the see-through dupatta embellished with intricate work around the corners. Decked in all white, Tejasswi looked nothing short of a fairytale princess.

But wait, her fashion doesn’t end there! The diva opts for an embellished headgear, complementing her princess vibes. And the simple bracelet with diamond ring details uplifts her glam. She ditched accessories to highlight her outfit. Tejasswi’s smokey eye makeup accentuates her beautiful eyes. At the same time, the rosy cheeks and pink-tinted lips look wow. Posing in a floral background for the cover of Aza, Tejasswi captures our attention. And we can’t get over her charm.

