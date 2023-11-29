Tejasswi Prakash Poses ‘Oh La La’ In Bohemian Lehenga, Take A Look

Tejasswi Prakash, the undisputed fashionista of the television world, never misses a chance to capture hearts with her fashion. From breezy wear to blingy red carpet glam, she has the talent to carry out all gracefully. Adding to the fashion book, the diva in her latest avatar shows her picturesque figure in the bohemian lehenga. Let’s dive into her stunning look.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Stunning Bohemian Glam

So stunning! Who can nail the simple lehenga look better than Tejasswi Prakash? The Naagin 6 actress does it like a pro. The diva dons a blue lehenga from the fashion designer Paulmi And Harsh. The outfit includes a round neck blouse accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones, infused with shells and golden sequins paired with a long blue lehenga skirt. The exquisite print all over the ensemble defines the allure of bohemian fit. With the two-piece outfit, Tejasswi flaunts her jaw-dropping midriff, creating an oh-la-la moment.

However, Tejasswi Prakash’s attention to detail brings out the best in her bohemian glam. The actress opts for a white motif and pearl choker necklace with matching earrings, enhancing her overall appearance. With the green bangles, she gives her glam the needed desi touch. Her open soft curls with the rosy eye shadow, shiny cheeks and pink lips add an extra dose of glamour. In every photo, Tejasswi Prakash strikes a picturesque pose, flaunting her figure.

