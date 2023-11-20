Tejasswi Prakash soars high with style in ombre blue lehenga choli worth Rs 99,500

Tejasswi Prakash just cranked the glam meter to 11, and the ombre lehenga in shades of blue is practically singing fashion symphonies!

Tejasswi Prakash stuns in gorgeous lehenga

The Television sensation rocked 24 kalis of sheer fabulousness, with a jaal blouse and a dupatta embroidered in gotapatti, dabka, and sequin magic. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a Rs 99,500 masterpiece that just whispered, “Wear me and rule the world!”

But, oh, it gets better. Tejasswi’s long wavy hairdo is like a cascade of elegance, complementing those dewy eyes and bold red lips that scream, “I came to slay.” And just when you thought the style game peaked, she rounded it off with oxidized bangles – because why settle for ordinary when you can go full Bollywood royalty?

Let’s talk details: a deep V-neck, a back hook-eye closure for the blouse, and a side zip with drawstring closure for the lehenga. The embroidery game is strong, with gotapatti on the blouse and foil work on the lehenga, turning this ensemble into a visual feast.

Go chic but on budget! Recreating the look

Emulating Tejasswi Prakash’s stunning lehenga choli doesn’t have to be a budgetary challenge; instead, it’s an opportunity to curate elegance on a smart spend. Opt for a cost-effective georgette fabric for the lehenga and chunni while still incorporating the ombre effect in varying shades of blue. Seek out sequin or foil work that provides the desired shimmer without breaking the bank, and experiment with affordable gotapatti detailing for a touch of traditional charm.

For the blouse, raw silk alternatives can offer a luxurious look without the hefty price tag. Instead of oxidized bangles, explore budget-friendly accessories that capture the essence of the style. A messy bun, some well-chosen inexpensive earrings, and a vibrant lip color can beautifully complement the look without draining your wallet. Remember, style is about creativity!

In the world of fashion, Tejasswi Prakash just dropped a bomb of glamour, and we’re all happily caught in the stylish explosion. Lehenga goals, anyone?