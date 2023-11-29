The meaning of Cricket for me has been Sachin Tendulkar: Srikant Dwivedi of Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav fame

Srikant Dwivedi the tall and handsome actor who is presently enthralling his fans in the role of Lord Vishnu in Colors’ show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, is a sports enthusiast. He loves playing the game of cricket and has many good memories of playing many sports.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Srikant talks about his passion for sports and talks about it in detail.

Read here.

Your favourite sports:

I love playing sports. I have played Football, Cricket, Squash, and all the Track and Field events. I have been a great sprinter during my school days. But my all-time favourite sport is Cricket.

Favourite sports person/people:

It has always been Sachin Tendulkar. After that, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For me, the meaning of cricket was Sachin Tendulkar.

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket and Squash. We have a team for cricket.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

It was 2011 World Cup when India won the World Cup. I celebrated it with my college friend in Delhi.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

5 If I had financial freedom in my life, I would dedicate my life to playing cricket. I am a medium-pace bowler and a batsman.

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

I was in Class 12, and had represented National Cricket. I represented State of Jharkhand.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Cricket and Squash. I am also a Volleyball player considering my height.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Popcorn or Sweets.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

I have a favourite story. When Brad Hogg took Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket, he went to meet Sachin. Brad Hogg asked him to give him an autograph on a picture which had both of them. Sachin wrote that this will never happen again. Whenever Hogg and Sachin met in any match, Hogg was never able to dismiss him. That is one of the most inspirational stories I have heard in sports.