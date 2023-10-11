The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas

Actor Ishaan Singh Manhas who has taken up different roles in TV shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Swim Team, Krishna Chali London, Sasural Genda Phool 2, Sanjog and not Titlie on Star Plus, plays the child-like Chikoo in Titlie. He has been appreciated for his portrayal of the same.

In a conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Ishaan talks about the character and more.

Read here.

Tell us about this role of yours. It is quite a challenge to play a mentally unstable person.

The character played by me, Chikoo, is a grown-up man who has the mind of a 9-year-old because of an accident which happened when he was in that age. So his memories got locked in that age only. For almost 20 years he was kept hidden in a hospital but now he manages to escape and ends up at his family home. And then one by one everyone in the family comes to know that he is the same Chikoo whom they all thought to be dead. The rest of the story is about how he recovers his memories and becomes normal again.

How has your prep been for the role?

I had to work on my voice and body language to look and sound like an 8-9-year-old. Had to maintain that innocent look on my face all the time. And I enjoyed it as it reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again.

You always pick up varied roles. What do you look for in a role when you choose?

Whenever I choose a role, I always look for quality over quantity. It should be a well-written character. Also what matters is how much I can relate to the character. I enjoy doing different kinds of roles because every unique character is like a new experience for me and makes it more exciting for me to get into the character.

What do you think about the concept of Titlie?

Titlie talks about domestic violence and the anger issues of a guy who recently got married to Titlie. A lot of people face these issues in their personal lives and our show highlights how to deal with all that. It’s a very progressive story of a strong woman who helps her husband to change himself into a better person.

Will the show get to see brotherhood between Chikoo and Garv as the story goes on?

Yes as the story progresses and Garv learns the truth about his long-lost brother, we will get to see scenes of both brothers finally hugging and crying.

What are your expectations from the role?

My expectation from this role is that the audience loves and enjoys watching Chikoo as much as much as I loved portraying him. And that they always remember that there was a character like Chikoo in an Indian TV show.