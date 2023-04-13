Reena Kapoor who plays the lead role of Bhawana in the Star Bharat show Aashao Ka Savera.. Dheere Dheere Se, is happy with the transformation that her character has seen recently. From being the calm and soft-spoken character, Bhawana has changed now. She stands up for her own rights and is spreading a great message across.

Says Reena, “The journey so far in the show has been gradual and beautiful. It is moving towards positivity. The story plot had to start from the phase where Bhawana being a young widow goes through problems. She is treated badly by society. Now, she has had a transformation. She is fed up of being docile. She is a new Bhawana now, and is fed up of the unwanted slap of being a widow. She is seen fighting for her rights now.”

“The transformation has been beautiful, gradual and natural. It is not something very sudden, which has been brought about for ratings. The story has had its own phase, and is gradually moving towards the new outlook that Bhawana harbours,” she adds.

On the toughest phase that she has seen in the show, Reena explains, “The toughest phase was when Bhawana was being given tasks owing to a blackmailer’s calls. As a performer, this is a very new situation, which you have not gone through it. I could not relate to it.”

On the special message the show gives, “This show tells dependent women that life is beyond their own family. It tells them to be emotionally and financially independent. One needs to find the inner strength.”

“The transformation is still going on. The makeup has changed. We are still on the verge of experimentation with respect to the look,” Reena adds.

Reea hopes that people like this new phase that brings in a lot of hope. “I expect too much from myself. I want to give my best. I need to be satisfied as a performer.”

Best of luck, Reena!!