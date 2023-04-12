Mouni Roy is one of the most delightful and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. For the unversed, both Mouni Roy has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for more than 20 years and in her entire illustrious career till date, she’s achieved quite a lot in her professional space. When it comes to talent and potential, she’s literally way ahead of a lot of her contemporaries and even she knows it. The actress has grown immensely in her entire career till now and that’s why, many aspiring actresses all over the country look upon her as an inspiration for all the right reasons.

Check out Disha Patani’s interesting comment on Mouni Roy’s post:

Mouni Roy is someone who loves to engage with her fans and admirers the right way all the time. Whenever she shares new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, fans truly love it and go bananas for all the right reasons. Some time back, Mouni Roy shared a spree of gorgeous photos of herself in sunkissed avatar. The photos were so niche that Bollywood actress Disha Patani decided to compliment her for the same by calling her beautiful in the comments section. See below folks –

Friendship Tale:

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani became really good friends for the first time when they worked together in the US concert recently with the amazing Akshay Kumar.