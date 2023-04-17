Munmun Dutta is certainly one of the most adorable and cutest actresses that we presently have in the Hindi TV industry. Right from the very beginning of her career, Munmun Dutta has got tremendous success for playing the role of Babita Ji in the show and well, we truly love it for real. Right from the very beginning till now, she’s been actively working in the show in the lead cast and well, that’s why, her fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally. Whenever Munmun Dutta comes on-screen, it is nothing less than a wonderful and hilarious experience for the fans to witness and enjoy. Her social media game is lit and well, we love all the updates.

Check out what Munmun Dutta has to say about herself and herself being in pain:

More often than not, Munmun Dutta shares cute and adorable photos, videos and reels on her social media handle to give her fans a sneak-peek of her personal life. Well, this time, that’s not the case. In a new Instagram story photo that she’s shared from her end, Munmun Dutta is seen talking about being in pain after having gotten affected with an ear ache. She’s also seen talking about how it has affected her sleep cycle due to which she’s having sleepless nights. Want to check out more? See below folks right away –

Personal Hobby:

Apart from acting, one thing that Munmun Dutta really enjoys to a great extent is to workout and always take good care of her fitness. Well, what’s your take on this update? We at IWMBuzz wish her a super speedy recovery going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com