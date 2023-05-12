TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta reviews Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, check out

The popular Taarak Mehta actress Munmun Dutta is all wowed with the movie The Kerala Story. The movie is currently making headlines and is on trending. The film has been causing ruckus all over social media, with netizens putting on their opinions towards it.

Munmun Dutta praises The Kerala Story

The TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta has now praised the movie The Kerala Story on her Instagram stories.

Sharing an insight from the movie The Kerala Story, Munmun Dutta wrote, “Watched #TheKeralaStory last night and my mind is blown away. Compelling, riveting, scary and BRAVE . Kudos to filmmakers Sudipto Sen @sudipto_sen and

#vipulamrutlalshah for such an endeavour @adah_ki_adah definitely stole th show with her brilliant performance Must watch !”

The Kerala Story

The film “The Kerala Story” centers around the journey of an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala who becomes influenced by her Islamic friends and undergoes a conversion. Tragically, she finds herself ensnared by the ISIS terrorist organization. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie claims to be inspired by real-life incidents involving approximately 32,000 women from Kerala who have fallen prey to this dangerous scheme.

Since the release of the film’s trailer, it has been embroiled in controversy and faced intense scrutiny. This has resulted in a growing wave of resentment and protests, with demands for the film to be banned. However, there has been a recent alteration in the description of the trailer, shifting the focus from the “story of 32,000 women” to that of three women. This change has sparked yet another round of debate and discussions surrounding the film.