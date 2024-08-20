‘TMKOC’ Co-Stars Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar Celebrate Rakhi, Showcase Heartwarming Off-Screen Brother-Sister Bond

The festival of Rakhi, which celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer, and Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, showcased their heartwarming on-screen brother-sister bond by celebrating Rakhi together.

Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram story to share glimpses of their Rakhi celebration. In the first picture, she is seen holding a lagoon, ki thali, while Mandar Chandwadkar sits opposite her, looking every bit like the doting brother. The actress captioned the photo, “Mandy Bhai,” highlighting their affectionate bond.

The second picture showed the duo caught in a teasing mode, much like every brother and sister. Munmun captioned this photo with a simple “lol,” conveying their relationship’s light-hearted and playful nature.

The third and final picture showed the actor and actress standing beside each other, beaming with smiles, completing their Rakhi celebration. This heartwarming display of their on-screen brother-sister bond is a testament to the strong camaraderie they share in real life.

Their off-screen celebration of Rakhi only adds to the charm of their on-screen relationship, making their bond even more relatable and endearing to their fans. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has always been known for their close-knit relationships. Munmun and Mandar’s Rakhi celebration is another example of their strong bonds.